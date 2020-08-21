Actress Go Ara fortunately tests negative for the COVID19 but will self quarantine to follow guidelines

The coronavirus test results have come back negative for actress Go Ara.

Recently, Go Ara's agency notified her fans that the actress will undergo a coronavirus testing as there were possibilities of Go Ara coming in contact with another actor who has tested positive.

On August 21st KST, Go Ara's agency Artist Company stated, "Actress Go Ara has tested negative for the coronavirus. However, she has decided to enter into self-quarantine as she follows the quarantine guidelines and regulations."

The agency revealed that Go Ara will take time to rest while she abides by the quarantine guidelines. They stated, "The Artist Company fully complies with the COVID19 guidelines and precautions. We actively cooperate to prevent the spread of the virus. Actress Go Ara will take a brief break and will continue with her work soon after. We ask for your support and understanding."



Previously, it was reported that KBS2's 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' will halt all filming and all actors and staff will undergo testing due to actor Heo Dong Won testing positive for the COVID19.

