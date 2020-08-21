Netflix puts a stop on production of all Korean content due to the re-surge in coronavirus

It was revealed that all Korean content that is currently under production has been halted by Netflix due to the sudden re-surge in the number of COVID19 patients across the nation.

According to Netflix Korea on August 21st, "We have decided to suspend all content production schedules for the time being for the sake of government recommendations for public safety and the safety of the production team participating in the production of Korean content."



Netflix Korea added, "Although the progress of the production will be affected depending on the future situation, we will decide to resume the production considering the safety of the creators and producers as a top priority."



As a result, the filming of dramas such as 'Squid Game' and 'Our School Now' under production by Netflix has all been suspended.



'Squid Game' is about a story of the contestants of a survival game who participate in the game to win 45.6 billion KRW (~38,263,220 USD). The main cast for this show is Lee Jung Jae and Park Hye Soo.

'Our School Now' is about a story of a group of people who have been locked in a school while a zombie virus spread across the country. This show is about survival and the people who are locked in the school.

Rookie actors Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Jo I Hyun, Romon, and Yoo In Soo are the cast members for 'Our School Now'.

