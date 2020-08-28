A Pink Namjoo's 'Bird' solo track details reveals (G)I-DLE's Soyeon as composer and lyricist

A Pink's Namjoo has revealed the track details for her upcoming solo single "Bird"!



(G)I-DLE's Soyeon has already been announced as a producer on the single, and the teaser image below reveals she also wrote the lyrics herself. The image also features the line, "I'm gonna be free like a - Bird," and YummyTone is credited for co-composing and arranging the track.



Stay tuned for updates on Namjoo's first single album "Bird" dropping on September 7 KST, and check out her teaser release schedule here.