A Pink's Namjoo to make her solo debut with a title song produced by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

Namjoo is the next member of A Pink to make her solo debut, following her fellow members Eunji and Hayoung!

On August 18, Play M Entertainment confirmed, "A Pink's Namjoo will be releasing her 1st single album on September 7, marking her solo debut."

Furthermore, Namjoo's solo debut title track is said to be produced by a hot rising singer/song-writer, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon! Having wrapped up her MV filming recently, Namjoo is currently in the final stages of preparations for her solo debut album release.

Can't wait!