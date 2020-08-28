18

26

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Renowned author Paulo Coelho calls BTS the 'most important band in the world'

AKP STAFF

Renowned author Paulo Coelho defended BTS against haters once again.

In a Twitter post on August 27, the Brazilian novelist called the Big Hit Entertainment group "the most important band in the world" and advised those criticizing BTS to "watch a few videos" to change their mind.

This isn't the first time Paulo Coelho has come to BTS' defense as earlier this year, he expressed, "Haters are confused admirers who want to be like you," referring to haters of the boy group.  

Paulo Coelho is known for his best-selling novel 'The Alchemist'. Take a look at his posts about BTS below.

  1. BTS
  2. PAULO COELHO
1 2,515 Share 41% Upvoted

-3

scorpian-4 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

senility is so sad

hopefully there can be medical advancements so that seniors' cognitive ability doesn't dramatically decline like this

Share
Song Joong Ki
Actor Song Joong Ki chooses movies based on pay?
19 minutes ago   2   1,279

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND