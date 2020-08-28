Renowned author Paulo Coelho calls BTS the 'most important band in the world'

Renowned author Paulo Coelho defended BTS against haters once again.



In a Twitter post on August 27, the Brazilian novelist called the Big Hit Entertainment group "the most important band in the world" and advised those criticizing BTS to "watch a few videos" to change their mind.



This isn't the first time Paulo Coelho has come to BTS' defense as earlier this year, he expressed, "Haters are confused admirers who want to be like you," referring to haters of the boy group.



Paulo Coelho is known for his best-selling novel 'The Alchemist'. Take a look at his posts about BTS below.



To all those who are always criticizing @BTS_twt , the most important band in the world:

please watch a few videos: I am sure you gonna change your mind. — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) August 27, 2020