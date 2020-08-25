9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Check out the teaser release schedule for A Pink Namjoo's solo debut, 'Bird'

Look up in the sky, it's A Pink's Namjoo!

As previously reported, A Pink member Namjoo will soon be kicking off official teasers for her long-awaited solo debut single album, 'Bird'. Her newly released teaser schedule indicates that a track image is set to drop later this week on August 28, followed by more teasers like concept images and films, a performance teaser, MV teasers, and more. They all lead up to Namjoo's complete solo artist debut on September 7 at 6 PM KST.


Hoobae idol (G)I-DLE's Soyeon is said to have participated in composing Namjoo's solo debut title track. Can't wait!

