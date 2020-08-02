2AM Seulong's label releases statement on fatal car accident resulting in jaywalker's death

2AM Seulong's label has released a statement on the fatal car accident that resulted in a jaywalker's death.



On August 4, Jellyfish Entertainment stated, "Firstly, may the victim of the fatal accident rest in peace, and we send our deepest condolences to his family. On August 1, Seulong was driving his car when the accident in the rain occurred. While driving, he collided with a pedestrian crossing the road. Right after the accident, Seulong immediately took emergency measures on site, but the victim unfortunately passed away while he was being taken to the hospital. Seulong was questioned by the police according to protocol and was sent home afterwards, but he's in a state of shock."



The label added that details couldn't be revealed as the investigation is still ongoing. Jellyfish Entertainment concluded, "However, we understand how much pain the victim's family members must be in, and we'd like to sincerely apologize to them. Once again, may the victim rest in peace, and we send our deepest condolences to his family. We also extend our apologies to fans for causing concern. Thank you."



The Seoul Seobu Police Station also stated, "We're currently in the process of investigating the accident. It's true the person passed away after being hit by Seulong's car, while he was jaywalking. However, we're still investigating the details of the situation and whether Seulong violated the Road Traffic Act."



The police confirmed Seulong was not driving under the influence.

