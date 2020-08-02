2AM's Seulong involved in fatal car accident resulting in jaywalker's death

2AM's Seulong has been belatedly reported to be involved in a fatal car accident resulting in a jaywalker's death.



According to reports on August 4, Seulong was the driver in a traffic accident late at night in Seoul on the 1st during rainy conditions. It's been confirmed the singer and actor accidentally hit pedestrian A, who had been jaywalking, and A eventually died due to injuries from the accident.



After being investigated by police, Seulong was sent home. A police officer told media outlets, "We're currently investigating the case."



It's reported Seulong is in shock over the tragic accident. Stay tuned for updates.