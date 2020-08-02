30

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

2AM's Seulong involved in fatal car accident resulting in jaywalker's death

2AM's Seulong has been belatedly reported to be involved in a fatal car accident resulting in a jaywalker's death.

According to reports on August 4, Seulong was the driver in a traffic accident late at night in Seoul on the 1st during rainy conditions. It's been confirmed the singer and actor accidentally hit pedestrian A, who had been jaywalking, and A eventually died due to injuries from the accident. 

After being investigated by police, Seulong was sent home. A police officer told media outlets, "We're currently investigating the case."

It's reported Seulong is in shock over the tragic accident. Stay tuned for updates. 

killthislove00994 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Oh my gosh, this is awful. Thinking of everyone involved. Sad for the victim and their family, and hope Seulong is coping. Hope people stay safe in the terrible weather.

xx-jenn-xx305 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Condolences to the one who died, this is probably terrifying for Seulong. I can' t imagine what he's going through.

