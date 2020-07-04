GreatGuys dive into the beach 'In Summer' MV

GreatGuys have dropped their music video for "In Summer"!



In the MV, the GreatGuys members are excited to dive into the beach as they run along the sand. "In Summer" is a track from the group's third mini album 'We're Not Alone_Chapter2: You&Me', which features "Run" as a title song.



Check out GreatGuys' "In Summer" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



