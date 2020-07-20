Welcome Back, SHINee's Onew!



SHINee’s Onew was originally scheduled to be discharged from the military on July 20. However, according to military COVID-19 release protocol, he went on a final leave on July 8 and is back home unofficially. He will be officially discharged from soldier status on July 20 and ready to return to Shawols!





Onew's Activities



Onew, born Lee Jin-ki, is the leader of the SM boy group, SHINee, which debuted in 2008. Here are some of Onew’s most memorable activities in his career so far!

SHINee is renowned as a musically impactive group, and Onew participated in song-writing for the group’s second studio album, Lucifer. He has also collaborated with Girls’ Generation members in their own discography. Some of the drama Onew has contributed to musically include To the Beautiful You and Miss Korea.

In his acting career, one of Onew’s most successful roles was as Dr. Lee Chi-hoon in Descendants of the Sun, starring Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki. Onew was awarded the “Newcomer Scene Stealer Award” at the 2016 Scene Stealer Festival for his acting in Descendants of the Sun.

Prior to enlisting in the army, Onew released Blue, the title track for his EP, Voice, signaling his debut as a solo singer.





Future Plans



Whilst in the army, Onew participated in the military musical, Return: The Promise of That Day, with label-mates, EXO’s Xiumin and EXO’s D.O. This army musical is an original story about commemorating heroic soldiers who died in the Korean War.

Fellow SHINee members, Minho and Key are expected to be discharged from the military in Fall 2020.

On April 11, SHINee’s social media platforms began a countdown for “shining SHINee’s” return with the trending keyword, 2020 SHINee’s BACK, a quote from their hit song, Sherlock. Shawols can expect a comeback of the group to the K-Pop world in late 2020.

Play and Replay



Here are some SHINee songs we recommend listening to in congratulation of Onew’s return!

1. Replay: SHINee’s debut song, winning them their first award in June 2008, Rookie of the Month.

2. Ring Ding Dong: A song that was once banned in Korea during exam periods because its addictive tune was said to have prevented students from studying.

3. Dream Girl: The song with the most music show wins, with ten out of their total over fifty wins.

4. Selene 6.23: The ballad chosen by Onew on Yoo Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook as the group’s third best ballad song, with the message of holding onto a faint glimmer of hope.

5. Good Evening and The Story of Light: the first album released by SHINee as a four member group, reflecting how the members saw themselves compared to how others think of them.



