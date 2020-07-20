Kim Woo Bin's agency issues warning against SNS impersonators, confirms he does not have a personal account

On July 21, actor Kim Woo Bin's label AM Entertainment issued an official statement, as follows.

"Hello, this is AM Entertainment. Recently, a number of false SNS accounts have been found, causing confusion among our fans. Currently our actor Kim Woo Bin does not have a personal SNS (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.). We want to inform our fans that only AM Entertainment’s official instagram (@ament_official) delivers news of Woo Bin. Once again, no other accounts exist, so please be careul of these fake accounts. Thank you."





Until further notice, it seems that Kim Woo Bin will not be opening any personal SNS accounts, such as Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

