Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

Kim Woo Bin's agency issues warning against SNS impersonators, confirms he does not have a personal account

On July 21, actor Kim Woo Bin's label AM Entertainment issued an official statement, as follows. 

"Hello, this is AM Entertainment. Recently, a number of false SNS accounts have been found, causing confusion among our fans. Currently our actor Kim Woo Bin does not have a personal SNS (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.). We want to inform our fans that only AM Entertainment’s official instagram (@ament_official) delivers news of Woo Bin. Once again, no other accounts exist, so please be careul of these fake accounts. Thank you."

Until further notice, it seems that Kim Woo Bin will not be opening any personal SNS accounts, such as Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. 

🚨공지🚨 - 안녕하세요. 에이엠엔터테인먼트 입니다. 최근 김우빈 배우의 사칭 SNS 계정이 다수 발견되어, 팬 여러분들이 혼란을 겪는 상황이 발생하여 공지 드립니다. 현재 우빈 배우는 개인 SNS (인스타그램, 페이스북, 트위터, 등)를 운영하고 있지 않습니다. 우빈 배우의 소식을 확인할 수 있는 SNS는, 에이엠엔터테인먼트가 운영하고 있는 공식 인스타그램 (@ament_official) 외엔 없음을 말씀 드립니다. 김우빈 배우의 이름으로 된 SNS는 일체 운영하지 않으니, 팬 여러분들께서는 이 점 꼭 인지하셔서 사칭 계정에 피해를 입지 않도록 주의 부탁드립니다. 감사합니다. - Hello, this is AM Entertainment. Recently, a number of false SNS accounts have been found, causing confusion among our fans. Currently our actor Kim Woobin does not have a personal SNS (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.). We want to inform our fans that only AM Entertainment’s official instagram (@ament_official) delivers news of Woobin. Once again, no other accounts exist, so please be careul of these fake accounts. Thank you.

A post shared by 에이엠엔터테인먼트 (@ament_official)

