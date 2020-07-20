Jeon So Mi cute reveals she was set up on a 'phone date' with basketball player Heo Hoon on 'Radio Star'

On this week's broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star', singer Jeon So Mi showed a new, timid side of her as she revealed what special encounter she had with fellow guest Heo Hoon in the past!

The guests of this week's 'Radio Star' include Jeon So Mi, chef Lee Yeon Bok, comedian Yoo Min Sang, and basketball player Heo Hoon, with special MC Sam Hammington. During each guest's introductions, Jeon So Mi caused surprise as she confessed that she was once set up on a blind 'phone date' with basketball player Heo Hoon!

The singer sheepishly commented, "I don't know how to look him in the face now." The two stars will be clarifying exactly what sort of "phone date" they actually had on this week's 'Radio Star', as well as another critical point - who really "set them up" on this "date".

You can catch the full broadcast of this week's 'Radio Star' on MBC this July 22 at 10:50 PM KST!

