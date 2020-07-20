65

25

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

Jeon So Mi cute reveals she was set up on a 'phone date' with basketball player Heo Hoon on 'Radio Star'

AKP STAFF

On this week's broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star', singer Jeon So Mi showed a new, timid side of her as she revealed what special encounter she had with fellow guest Heo Hoon in the past!

The guests of this week's 'Radio Star' include Jeon So Mi, chef Lee Yeon Bok, comedian Yoo Min Sang, and basketball player Heo Hoon, with special MC Sam Hammington. During each guest's introductions, Jeon So Mi caused surprise as she confessed that she was once set up on a blind 'phone date' with basketball player Heo Hoon!

The singer sheepishly commented, "I don't know how to look him in the face now." The two stars will be clarifying exactly what sort of "phone date" they actually had on this week's 'Radio Star', as well as another critical point - who really "set them up" on this "date".

You can catch the full broadcast of this week's 'Radio Star' on MBC this July 22 at 10:50 PM KST!

  1. Jeon So Mi
12 29,917 Share 72% Upvoted

7

jjajangmyeon232,664 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

100% sure its probably because heo hoon is the son of hur jae who is a basketball coach and variety show person now. Somi and Hur Jae were mc's/studio cast for that mbc variety love show "dont be jealous" so he probs set them up on the blind phone date off camera

Share

7

leehi42xxx288 pts 19 hours ago 2
19 hours ago

i know that somi is cute. but can we change the title to "Jeon somi cutely revealed..."? hahaha

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND