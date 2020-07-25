Jang Sung Kyu corrects a misreport claiming that he was married to Ayumi

Announcer Jang Sung Kyu took to Instagram to clear up a misreport.

On July 25 KST, Jang Sung Kyu uploaded a photo of a published article that claimed that he and singer Ayumi got married back in 2014. Under a series of images taken from his variety program appearances, the caption reads: "He married Ayumi in 2014".

He underlined the portion and wrote, "What?"

In the captions, the announcer himself addressed the misreport and wrote: "I have never married Ayumi. I have only once sung Ayumi's 'Cutie Honey' as my special talent. Please do a fact check, reporter. #misreportcorrection".

The mistake on the print also had his fans laughing, and some left comments such as: "lolol what a dangerous misreport", "is this just a sign that you're so popular?", "what is this LOL", "was the reporter daydreaming about Ayumi when writing this".