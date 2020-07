Top 20 most viewed dance practice videos in 2020

Dance practice videos are popular ways for K-Pop idols to showcase their outstanding skills to fans. It’s no surprise that some practice videos easily get millions of views! Check out the 20 most-watched dance practice videos of 2020.





25. ITZY's "Wannabe" (Hero Version) - 2.78 million







24. ZICO's "Any Song" - 3.15 million







23. MOMOLAND's "Thumbs Up" - 3.32 million









22. (G)I-DLE's "Oh My God" - 3.38 million





21. ITZY's "DALLA DALLA" (2020 Ver.) - 3.49 million









20. NCT Dream's "Ridin" - 3.72 million







19. ITZY's "Wannabe" (Random Speed Version) - 4.01 million



18. iKON's "Dive" - 4.01 million





17. BLACKPINK Jennie's Dance Practice - 4.75 million





16. ITZY's "WANNABE" (Moving Version) - 5.06 million





15. BTS' "ON" (Fixed Version) - 5.50 million





14. BTS' 2018 MAMA Performance Practice (Formation Check Version) - 5.55 million





13. Chungha's "Stay Tonight" - 6.04 million





12. EVERGLOW's "Adios" - 6.56 million





11. IZ*ONE's "FIESTA" - 6.66 million





10. ITZY's "WANNABE" - 7.61 million





9. TWICE's "Feel Special" (Complete Version) 8.78 million





8. ITZY's "WANNABE" (Hero Version) - 8.90 million

7. EVERGLOW's "DUN DUN" - 9.24 million







6. BTS' "Dionysus" - 9.76 million







5. TWICE's "MORE AND MORE" - 10.76 million







4. NCT 127's "Kick It" - 11.75 million







3. BTS' "On" - 25.46 million





2. BTS' "Black Swan" - 26.05 million





1. ITZY's "WANNABE" - 30.16 million