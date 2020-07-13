Netizens love the new mature image change of GFriend in their new mini album '回:Song of the Sirens'

It has been only a few hours since GFriend released their new mini-album '回: Song of the Sirens'. Nonetheless, netizens and fans alike are all loving GFriend's image change.

GFriend has been known to have a cute, girly, and innocent image since its debut. This time, they have gone through a complete image change. The members of GFriend emit a sort of sensual, mature, and sultry vibe while still maintaining innocence.

During their recent showcase, the girls looked like goddesses in all white dresses. Even the mood of their songs has changed - they've become more mature and chic as they try a new color of music.

Their title song "Apple" is receiving much love from the netizens and online listeners. Even, their music video has over 3 Million views since the time it was posted only a few hours ago.

Netizens commented:

"GFriend suits this new chic image."

"I like this a lot."



"Wow, their song is really good."



"I was thinking GFriend would always make a comeback with the same concept but this is new and good."

"Their concept is very dream-like, fantasy-like, it goes well with their album title 'Song of the sirens'."

"I love this new concept. It's refreshing and new. They all look so pretty in the video."

"Even the music video is well made. Pretty concept."

"I wasn't interested in GFriend before but now I am."

