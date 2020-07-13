Jo Kwon reveals heartbreaking stories from his childhood when he used to live in semi-basement

Jo Kwon revealed his personal stories from his childhood.

On the July 13th installment of 'Are You Eating Well?', Jo Kwon guested on the program and recounted several stories from his difficult childhood. Along with his mother, Jo Kwon revealed that his family used to live in a semi-basement with a monthly rent of 60,000 KRW (roughly 60 USD).

"When I was in 5th grade of elementary school, our family lost everything. Our debt amounted up to about 500 million won (~500,000 USD). My mother used to work at an insurance company and my father was a bus driver for a long period of time. We had tried to start a new business, which failed," shared Jo Kwon.

He continued, "The moneylenders barged into our home. I sought refuge in my own room. The moneylenders brought a bucket full of water, sat my mother down in the middle, and hit her face with water. Hence, my mother doesn't have eardrums."

Jo Kwon also revealed how they were so destitute that he took care of his meals by eating rice gruels with soy sauce. I saw J.Y. Park's audition project by chance and thought, "I need to do that.".

Actress Kim Soo Mi, the host of the program, sympathized with Jo Kwon's personal story and remarked, "He's lived through everything. He's like a fifty-year-old kid."

