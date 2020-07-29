Taecyeon in talks to work alongside Song Joong Ki in new tvN drama 'Vincenzo'

According to media outlet reports on July 30, singer/actor 2PM's Taecyeon is in talks to star in tvN's upcoming drama series, 'Vincenzo'!

Taecyeon is in talks for the role of the second male lead Jang Jun Woo, a prominent business tycoon and the president of a large medicine corporation. He may appear kind and charismatic on the outside, but off-grid, Jang Jun Woo dreams of establishing South Korea as an illegal drug empire.

Meanwhile, tvN's 'Vincenzo' tells the story of an underhanded Korean-Italian lawyer who flees to Korea, after his inside dealings with the mafia end on a bad note. When he arrives in Korea, he falls in love with an innocent female lawyer and attempts to turn good, albeit not using the cleanest methods to carry out "justice". Actor Song Joong Ki is in talks to star as the male lead Vincenzo, with actress Jeon Yeo Bin also in talks for the female lead role.

'Vincenzo' is expected to premiere some time in early 2021.

[UPDATE] Taecyeon's label has now confirmed his casting in tvN's 'Vincenzo'.