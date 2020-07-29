Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam gear up for a pure, young romance in new 'Record of Youth' teaser

tvN's upcoming new Mon-Tues drama series 'Record of Youth' has dropped a heart-fluttering new teaser, starring the story's main couple Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam!

In the drama, lead actor Park Bo Gum and lead actress Park So Dam meet as a rising model/actor, and his fan/makeup artist. Park Bo Gum's character Sa Hye Joon is a star model whose dream is to break into the acting industry, struggling to hone his acting skills all the while working part-time jobs to meet ends. Opposite him, Park So Dam's character Ahn Jung Ha is a young makeup artist who also happens to be an avid fan of Sa Hye Joon, a fan whose passion for her 'idol' led to her career.

What do you think of a pure, youthful romance story between a star and his fan? You can find out more about their chemistry when tvN's 'Record of Youth' premieres this fall on September 7, starting at 9 PM KST!