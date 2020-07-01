Sunmi reveals the amount of royalty she receives from her songs

Singer, Sunmi, revealed the amount of the royalties she receives.

Sunmi appeared on the MBC Radio FM4U's 'Kim Shin Young's Hopeful Song at Noon' which aired on July 1. Sunmi was asked, "What do you feel when you see the bank account with the copyright royalties?"



Sunmi replied, "I don't spend the money on my copyright account and I just leave it there. I look at it and think I should work harder."



Sunmi continued to say "I started with Wonder Girls' 'Reboot' album. At first, the copyright fees were not that high. So it was about one hundred thousand KRW (approx. 83 USD)." She then revealed, "Since I'm producing alone, it's less than 100 million KRW (83,000 USD) but it's above 10 million KRW (8,300 USD)."



Sunmi was in charge of writing, composting, and producing in every album she has released. She wrote and composed her most recognized songs such as "Siren" and "LALALAY". She also produced her new single "pporappinppam" which was released on the 29th of last month.



