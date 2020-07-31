Kim Jong Kook, IZ*ONE's Kwon Eun Bi, VIXX's Ravi, Soyu, & more get heated in a loud new quiz variety, 'Same Day Delivery'

There's a loud, boisterous new quiz show coming to town every Tuesday nights on SBS, titled 'Same Day Delivery' (literal translation)!

Hosted by MCs Jun Hyun Moo and Boom and featuring panelists Kim Jong Kook, Lee Yong Jin, IZ*ONE's Kwon Eun Bi, Song Ga In, VIXX's Ravi, and Soyu, 'Same Day Delivery' is an innovative new type of quiz variety where it's still unclear exactly what sort of quizzes the cast member will solve.

In the program's main teaser above, the cast members are faced with a strange format of "A vs. B" quiz answers, presented on a moving conveyer belt. It seems that the cast members' job is to guess the correct question given alongside the two answer choices. Furthermore, at the end of the episode, the cast must also oust a 'spy' who knew the correct question to all of the answers throughout the recording.

SBS's 'Same Day Delivery' premieres next Tuesday, August 4 at 8:55 PM KST! Will you be tuning in?