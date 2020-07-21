16

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

S.I.S's Gaeul blooms in white in 'Don't Wait' teaser image

S.I.S's Gaeul is featured in the latest teaser image for 'Don't Wait'.

In the teaser, Gaeul holds up a bouquet of white flowers as she sits in a garden. S.I.S' fourth single album 'Don't Wait' drops on July 31 KST, and their concept seems to be a summer day in the countryside.

Stay tuned for updates on S.I.S' 'Don't Wait'!

gommo100 1 day ago
1 day ago
She is stunning

