S.I.S's Gaeul blooms in white in 'Don't Wait' teaser image

S.I.S's Gaeul is featured in the latest teaser image for 'Don't Wait'.



In the teaser, Gaeul holds up a bouquet of white flowers as she sits in a garden. S.I.S' fourth single album 'Don't Wait' drops on July 31 KST, and their concept seems to be a summer day in the countryside.



Stay tuned for updates on S.I.S' 'Don't Wait'!