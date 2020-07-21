35

ATEEZ reveal summer group concept for 'Fever' comeback

ATEEZ have revealed a new group teaser image for 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1!

After their schoolroom concept for "Inception", the group are out of school in their "Thanxx" teaser image. Fans previously voted between "Inception" and "Thanxx" for their 'FEVER' title track.

ATEEZ's upcoming mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1' drops on July 29 KST. What do you think of their latest teaser image?

This comeback is gonna be great!

ATEEZ FIGHTING!

