S.I.S' Sebin is next in teaser images for 'Don't Wait'.



In her teaser image, Sebin waits in the middle of a beautiful green field. S.I.S' fourth single album 'Don't Wait' drops on July 31 KST, and their concept revolves around a summer day in the countryside.



Stay tuned for updates on S.I.S' 'Don't Wait'!