SHINee's Taemin releases second colorful concept photos for his third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'

On July 30th KST, SHINee member Taemin released second concept photos for his upcoming third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'.

Just the day before Taemin released teaser photos where he looked fierce with fake tattoos. However, the colorful teaser photos that were released recently give off a warmer vibe as Taemin poses in front of an orange background as he playfully poses in front of the camera.

Taemin's new third album will be dropping on August 4 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more updates on the release of his album and more teasers to come!