SHINee's Taemin drops official teaser poster for 3rd album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'

SHINee's Taemin has dropped his official comeback teaser poster.

On July 27 at midnight KST, the SHINee member unveiled the poster for his upcoming 3rd album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'. According to the poster, Taemin will release a prologue single titled "2 KIDS" on August 4 at 6 PM KST, followed by the release of the album in two parts - Act 1 and Act 2.

In the image, Taemin stands alone amid an industrial atmosphere, evoking an ominous atmosphere of regret. What does he mean by his album title?

In related news, Taemin previously made fans laugh by spoiling the title of his album with stock photos of children on SNS. Stay tuned for updates regarding the release dates of the full album!