Highlight's Doojoon has dropped his 2nd MV teaser.

On July 27 at midnight KST, the Highlight member unveiled another official teaser for his debut single, "Lonely Night". The song will be a part of his 1st ever mini album title 'Daybreak', set for release later today at 6 PM KST.

In the teaser, Doojoon spends time alone in different settings, going for a solo drive or having a drink or two by himself.

Stay tuned for the release of the full MV and album!