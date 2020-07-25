SHINee's Taemin shares 'spoilers' in form of cute stock photos of children on Instagram

On July 26, SHINee's Taemin posted 3 Instagram stories, of which 2 are photos of two children and 1 contains the emoji of a boy and a girl.
After viewing these stories, Taemin's fans responds to them hilariously with parodies and speculations, making Taemin trend worldwide briefly.
However, Taemin quickly clarifies that these are spoilers through SM Entertainment's communication application Lysn.
"It's a spoiler hehe."
"It will be resolved tomorrow."
Meanwhile, Taemin previously postposed his comeback due to a wrist injury.
Log in to comment