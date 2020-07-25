28

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

SHINee's Taemin shares 'spoilers' in form of cute stock photos of children on Instagram

On July 26, SHINee's Taemin posted 3 Instagram stories, of which 2 are photos of two children and 1 contains the emoji of a boy and a girl. 

After viewing these stories, Taemin's fans responds to them hilariously with parodies and speculations, making Taemin trend worldwide briefly.

However, Taemin quickly clarifies that these are spoilers through SM Entertainment's communication application Lysn.

"It's a spoiler hehe."


"It will be resolved tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Taemin previously postposed his comeback due to a wrist injury.

vanessa-expedita470 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Taemin & Yooa collab been rumored since early april back before his comeback got postponed and yooa's name in korean means infant, its sooo obvious.

Kpop_panda5590 pts 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I love Taemin saying he’s a baby

