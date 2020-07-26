VIXX's Ravi and Ha Sung Woon show off their BFF chemistry in live clip teaser for duet single 'Paradise'

Ravi has dropped another teaser for his upcoming album!

On July 26 KST, the VIXX rapper unveiled a live clip teaser for "Paradise," the title track off of his summer solo mini album of the same name. In the clip, Ravi is joined by none other than well-known BFF Ha Sung Woon of HOTSHOT and Wanna One. The two are wearing matching white denim and Hawaiian shirt looks as they dance around outside, putting on a live performance of the upcoming single.

Meanwhile, "Paradise" is set for release on July 28.

Check out the teaser above!