Red Velvet's Irene & Shin Seung Ho attend first script reading for upcoming film 'Double Patty'

Back on July 21, Red Velvet's Irene, actor Shin Seung Ho, and more attended the first script reading of upcoming big-screen film 'Double Patty'!

In 'Double Patty', Irene takes on her first ever lead role in a big-screen production as a university student studying to become a news caster, Lee Hyun Ji. Opposite Irene, Shin Seung Ho plays the role of a fellow university student Kang Woo Ram - a former high school wrestling champion. The film tells the stories of young college students on their respective journeys of growth and youth, also starring veterans like Jung Young Joo, Jo Dal Hwan, and more.

'Double Patty' also marks the first ever big-screen production sponsored, produced, and distributed by one of South Korea's largest telecommunication companies, KT. Along with the production of 'Double Patty', KT plans on expanding its original web/TV contents to bigger screens such as theaters.

'Double Patty' is expected to premiere in theaters across Korea some time later this year, also simultaneously premiering via KT's 'Seezn' for subscribers online. Are you looking forward to Irene x Shin Seung Ho's 'Double Patty'?

