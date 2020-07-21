51

13

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 hours ago

Red Velvet's Irene & Shin Seung Ho attend first script reading for upcoming film 'Double Patty'

AKP STAFF

Back on July 21, Red Velvet's Irene, actor Shin Seung Ho, and more attended the first script reading of upcoming big-screen film 'Double Patty'!

In 'Double Patty', Irene takes on her first ever lead role in a big-screen production as a university student studying to become a news caster, Lee Hyun Ji. Opposite Irene, Shin Seung Ho plays the role of a fellow university student Kang Woo Ram - a former high school wrestling champion. The film tells the stories of young college students on their respective journeys of growth and youth, also starring veterans like Jung Young Joo, Jo Dal Hwan, and more. 

'Double Patty' also marks the first ever big-screen production sponsored, produced, and distributed by one of South Korea's largest telecommunication companies, KT. Along with the production of 'Double Patty', KT plans on expanding its original web/TV contents to bigger screens such as theaters. 

'Double Patty' is expected to premiere in theaters across Korea some time later this year, also simultaneously premiering via KT's 'Seezn' for subscribers online. Are you looking forward to Irene x Shin Seung Ho's 'Double Patty'?

  1. Irene
6 15,650 Share 80% Upvoted

11

margana361 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

Wow. idk how long Monster & Naughty promotions are going to go on for but Irene will film for this movie almost immediately after they're over. I hope she gets some rest in between.

Share

4

plusultradeku139 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

So pretty

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lee Hi
Lee Hi officially signs with AOMG
33 minutes ago   3   4,758

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND