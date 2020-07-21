42

15

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Kang Daniel turns heads with his majestic visuals in new 'Magenta' concept photo

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel is turning heads with his shimmering visuals, in a 2nd concept photos for his comeback mini album 'Magenta'!

The solo artist's upcoming 2nd mini album release is just about 2 weeks away, coming this August 3 at 6 PM KST. The album contains 6 brand new tracks, and one of the tracks will be pre-released this July 27 at 6 PM KST! Kang Daniel's anticipated pre-release single "Wave" consists of a star-studded featuring artist lineup with rapper Simon D and vocalist Jamie, so be sure to listen to is next week while you wait for the complete release of 'Magenta'!

  1. Kang Daniel
9 3,314 Share 74% Upvoted

5

efem2,580 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Straight up royalty right here!

Share

2

nunyabsnss4,877 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Freaking GORGEOUS. Looking all dark and charismatic. Magenta is going to slay us all.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND