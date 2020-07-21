Kang Daniel turns heads with his majestic visuals in new 'Magenta' concept photo

Kang Daniel is turning heads with his shimmering visuals, in a 2nd concept photos for his comeback mini album 'Magenta'!

The solo artist's upcoming 2nd mini album release is just about 2 weeks away, coming this August 3 at 6 PM KST. The album contains 6 brand new tracks, and one of the tracks will be pre-released this July 27 at 6 PM KST! Kang Daniel's anticipated pre-release single "Wave" consists of a star-studded featuring artist lineup with rapper Simon D and vocalist Jamie, so be sure to listen to is next week while you wait for the complete release of 'Magenta'!

