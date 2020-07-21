114

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 hours ago

Naeun & Gunhoo's family to rejoin 'The Return of Superman' cast with their youngest sibling

On July 22, KBS2 confirmed to media outlets that soccer player Park Joo Ho and his family will be rejoining the cast of 'The Return of Superman'!

Back in January of this year, Park Joo Ho's family left the variety program temporarily as they moved to Switzerland for a while, to focus on welcoming the family's third child. Park Joo Ho, Naeun, and Gunhoo will be greeting 'The Return of Superman' viewers again for the first time in approximately 6 months, and they lovely kids will even be joined by their youngest sibling Jinwoo!

Look forward to seeing the family's youngest son Park Jinwoo for the first time ever on broadcast through 'The Return of Superman', very soon!

jazzieflower9 pts 10 hours ago 1
10 hours ago

ahhh so happy for them

5

Bynes_87179 pts 10 hours ago 1
10 hours ago

I hope Lee Donggook will have another child soon so that we get to see that happy family again. Especially Daebak

