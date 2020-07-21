Naeun & Gunhoo's family to rejoin 'The Return of Superman' cast with their youngest sibling

On July 22, KBS2 confirmed to media outlets that soccer player Park Joo Ho and his family will be rejoining the cast of 'The Return of Superman'!

Back in January of this year, Park Joo Ho's family left the variety program temporarily as they moved to Switzerland for a while, to focus on welcoming the family's third child. Park Joo Ho, Naeun, and Gunhoo will be greeting 'The Return of Superman' viewers again for the first time in approximately 6 months, and they lovely kids will even be joined by their youngest sibling Jinwoo!

Look forward to seeing the family's youngest son Park Jinwoo for the first time ever on broadcast through 'The Return of Superman', very soon!

