Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi to release follow-up single 'Naughty'

Red Velvet's first official unit Irene & Seulgi will be dropping a follow-up single, titled "Naughty"!



Set for release this July 20 at 12 PM KST, Irene & Seulgi's "Naughty" combines an upbeat track with a groovy bass line and a catchy hook. The playful lyrics compare the feelings of a budding relationship to a game of hide and seek, showcasing a different side to the Red Velvet duo from their powerful "Monster" concept.

Furthermore, Irene & Seulgi will be releasing a total of 3 special videos for "Naughty", staring with a duo performance video and moving on to solo performance videos of the two members.

Look forward to Irene & Seulgi's ongoing promotions with "Monster" on this weekend's music programs, as well as to the upcoming release of "Naughty"!

