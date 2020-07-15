12

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi to release follow-up single 'Naughty'

Red Velvet's first official unit IreneSeulgi will be dropping a follow-up single, titled "Naughty"!


Set for release this July 20 at 12 PM KST, Irene & Seulgi's "Naughty" combines an upbeat track with a groovy bass line and a catchy hook. The playful lyrics compare the feelings of a budding relationship to a game of hide and seek, showcasing a different side to the Red Velvet duo from their powerful "Monster" concept. 

Furthermore, Irene & Seulgi will be releasing a total of 3 special videos for "Naughty", staring with a duo performance video and moving on to solo performance videos of the two members. 

Look forward to Irene & Seulgi's ongoing promotions with "Monster" on this weekend's music programs, as well as to the upcoming release of "Naughty"!

