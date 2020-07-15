Park Bo Gum exudes the aura of modern royalty in front of Changdeok palace for 'Vogue' cover pictorial

Actor Park Bo Gum is featured as the cover model of 'Vogue' magazine's commemorative 24th anniversary edition issue, posing in front of the grand Changdeok palace in Seoul!

The actor's commemorative cover pictorial and interview, celebrating 'Vogue' magazine's 24th anniversary, will be published not only for Korea's 'Vogue' next month but also in 'Vogue' magazine in Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China.

In the elegant, 4-version cover pictorial, Park Bo Gum exudes perfect charisma equivalent to that of modern day royalty. Fans can look forward to more of the actor's chic, professional side as he accentuates the beauty of Changdeok palace in his full pictorial and interview, available in next month's 'Vogue' across Asia.



