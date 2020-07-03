Past Instagram story post made by AOA's Seolhyun comes to light after Mina reveals she was bullied



Recently Kwon Mina, a former member of AOA, revealed that she was bullied by Jimin, raising interest on the other AOA members.



Seolhyun's past Instagram story has come to light. The Instagram story is an excerpt that has certain parts highlighted. In the highlighted excerpt it reads, "there might be no other way to survive. You might have to become harsher and be rougher to survive..."

During that time, fans did not understand this phrase. However, it gained much interest recently because of the sentence "You might have to become harsher and rougher..."Many netizens are speculating if Seolhyun means that she has to become harsher and rougher in the situations of bullying.



The full excerpt reads as follows:

"There might be no other way to survive. You might have to become harsher and be rougher to survive maybe. But I'm afraid we'll lose something important if we continue to become rougher. I'm afraid we'll only be holding onto dust when we look back. I through I came to this point, holding onto something important, but I'm afraid that it's something that's like dust that will crumble if I hold onto it too tight."

Kwon Mina had said things were alright with the other AOA members and she had fun with them.



