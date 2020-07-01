1Team drop mischievous teaser poster for comeback single 'ULLAELI KKOLLAELI'

Rookie boy group 1Team is returning with a mischievous new comeback single, "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI"!

According to a new teaser poster the boys dropped on July 16, 1Team's brand new single "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI" is composed and written by member BC, set for release this August 4 at 6 PM KST. This will mark 1Team's first comeback in approximately 9 months, kicking off the first of a series of digital single projects in the future.



Look out for even more details on 1Team's return next month!