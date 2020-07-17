7

Posted by haydn-an

Netizens laugh after discovering a video of boys who resemble the four Chinese members of EXO

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community a video that is going viral on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform.

The netizen posted the video with the caption: "This is a video that got 4 million views after half a day it was uploaded. I think everyone will be able to recognize who is who even if I don't write their names. There are four people who appear so watch to the end. LOL."

The video on the post showed four different boys each doing their own thing. And to everyone's surprise, the four boys resembled the four Chinese members of EXO. While the three members Kris, Luhan, and Tao have left the group in 2014, Lay is still part of EXO.

Netizens found this video and commented saying: 

"I think the last person is actually him lol."

"Omg, this is hilarious."

"I'm cracking up starting from the guy that looks like Tao."

"Aren't the actual members themselves? They look too alike. lol."
"I can see who's who lol."

The Luhan and Lay ones are shocking lol. They could debut in a group immediately with those looks. The Tao one is just hilarious and made me cackle so hard.

Imagine being that good-looking tho.

