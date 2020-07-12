4

5

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

Netizens bring back moment of BTS members genuinely shocked after seeing a member cry

AKP STAFF

Netizens are discussing a memorable incident involving a member of BTS.

Recently, a netizen from an online community forum brought back several screenshots of the time when V's unexpected tears genuinely shocked BTS. Well-known for his energetic vibes, V had shocked his fellow members by crying "like there is no tomorrow," based on the netizens.

In the past, V cried publicly on stage and in the presence of his members, reminiscing his late grandmother, his fans, and the pressure he feels prior to going on a big stage. During this particular moment, V had cried thinking about his grandmother after coming down from a concert stage.

Upon seeing V's tears, the members all put on a shocked expression, with Jimin comforting him shortly afterwards.

Some netizens reacted with the following comments:

"Wow [they] look like the world's come to an end"

"Right afterwards, RM also told V that his grandmother was the most successful grandmother in the world"
"V cried so painfully that day T_T"

"our members are like family, looking like that all of a sudden while eating donuts"

"I'm not even a fan and I'm moved. Where is this from?"

What do you think of the members' reactions?

  1. BTS
  2. V
2 947 Share 44% Upvoted

1

vminblooms6 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

ugh i just want to hug him

Share

0

Kirsty_Louise15,240 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

To us Taehyung is a big ball of cuteness who makes people smile. So seeing him upset always hits us, so it doesnt shock me at all to see how shocked BTS were to see him like this. Theyre really caring of one another, to see him upset will hurt them too. Precious how Jimin went to comfort him, just like he did when Tae cried on Bon Voyage. They really are like a family

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND