Netizens bring back moment of BTS members genuinely shocked after seeing a member cry

Recently, a netizen from an online community forum brought back several screenshots of the time when V's unexpected tears genuinely shocked BTS. Well-known for his energetic vibes, V had shocked his fellow members by crying "like there is no tomorrow," based on the netizens.

In the past, V cried publicly on stage and in the presence of his members, reminiscing his late grandmother, his fans, and the pressure he feels prior to going on a big stage. During this particular moment, V had cried thinking about his grandmother after coming down from a concert stage.

Upon seeing V's tears, the members all put on a shocked expression, with Jimin comforting him shortly afterwards.

Some netizens reacted with the following comments:

"Wow [they] look like the world's come to an end"

"Right afterwards, RM also told V that his grandmother was the most successful grandmother in the world"

"V cried so painfully that day T_T"

"our members are like family, looking like that all of a sudden while eating donuts"

"I'm not even a fan and I'm moved. Where is this from?"

What do you think of the members' reactions?