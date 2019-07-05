Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

BTS's V reveals why he cried after 'Love Yourself' concert at Rose Bowl



V revealed why he cried after BTS's 'Love Yourself' concert at the Rose Bowl.

BTS performed at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California this past May, and V shared that it was a particularly memorable moment for him. He expressed, "I don't think anyone could understand the feeling completely if you haven't stood on the Rose Bowl stage. At the Rose Bowl concert, I felt the most feeling and heat than I could've ever imagined, and I felt ARMY's heart. That's why all my anxiety and pressure flew away."

V continued, "After the concert, I laid on my bed in the hotel room and cried alone. I fell asleep that way, and I woke up with my eyes very swollen. It was the first time I cried because I was happy." 

In other news, BTS are set to stop by Osaka and Shizuoka for their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" concert tour later this month.

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. V
Kirsty_Louise2,419 pts 13 minutes ago


Stop he is so damn precious!

smie_04333 pts 27 minutes ago


😭😭 Our dear V, you are so precious.. be healthy and know that u are loved by ARMYs together with the boys (BTS), Be happy always and always love what you do borahae ❤ ❤ ❤

