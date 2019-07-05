BTS's V reveals why he cried after 'Love Yourself' concert at Rose Bowl

V revealed why he cried after BTS's 'Love Yourself' concert at the Rose Bowl.



BTS performed at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California this past May, and V shared that it was a particularly memorable moment for him. He expressed, "I don't think anyone could understand the feeling completely if you haven't stood on the Rose Bowl stage. At the Rose Bowl concert, I felt the most feeling and heat than I could've ever imagined, and I felt ARMY's heart. That's why all my anxiety and pressure flew away."



V continued, "After the concert, I laid on my bed in the hotel room and cried alone. I fell asleep that way, and I woke up with my eyes very swollen. It was the first time I cried because I was happy."



In other news, BTS are set to stop by Osaka and Shizuoka for their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" concert tour later this month.

