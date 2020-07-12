SF9's Rowoon makes headlines for his height, shielding another member standing on an elevated platform

SF9's Rowoon is making headlines for his magnificent height.

On July 13 KST, SF9 made their comeback with "Summer Breeze" on SBS's 'Inkigayo'. During the group's interview, Rowoon was seen inadvertently covering a fellow member who was standing behind him.

The member was Inseong, who was hidden from view even by standing on top of an elevated platform! Although Inseong is also taller than average, with a height of 184cm based on his profile, he is seen comfortably shielded by Rowoon, who is 192cm tall.

After realizing this aspect, Rowoon quickly bent down for Inseong to appear in the frame.

Witnessing this moment, netizens reacted with the following comments:

"Wow, Rowoon's height is 'daebak'"

"He towers over everyone else, including the MCs"

"He's so cute and considerate for bending his legs"