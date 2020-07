MTV's 'The Show' will be skipping their July 28 broadcast.

On July 27 KST, a representative for the network took to the music program's official social media to announce the news, writing: "On July 28, 'The Show' will not be airing. Please give a lot of love and interest to 'The Show' when it returns with performances from awesome comeback stars on August 4."





Meanwhile, the network has not disclosed a reason for the sudden cancellation.