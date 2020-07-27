ATEEZ have a restless sleep in MV teaser for upcoming single 'INCEPTION'

ATEEZ is less than two days away from their comeback!

On July 27 KST, the KQ Entertainment group unveiled the music video teaser for "INCEPTION," one of the two title tracks to appear on their upcoming mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1.' In the clip, members are seen laying down on a bed, tossing and turning as if they are sleeping through a particularly bad dream. The scenes also offer hints of exactly what the members are dreaming about, showing various vignettes that are likely to be further explored in the full music video.

Meanwhile, 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1' is set for release on July 29.

Check out the music video teaser above!