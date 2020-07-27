6

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ONEUS wants you to 'Come Back Home' in dynamic MV for 'Road To Kingdom' finale single

ONEUS has finally dropped a music video for "Come Back Home"!


On July 27 KST, the RBW Entertainment boy group unveiled the music video for the single, which was originally performed at last month's finale of Mnet's survival program 'Road To Kingdom.' The music video reprises the 'red moon' concept of the original stage, enhancing it with beautiful cinematography.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that ONEUS will be making a comeback this August.

Check out the music video for "Come Back Home" above!

tomoonmoonie7433 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

ToMoons are speculating that ONEUS' comeback date could be on 19th August due to the unusual MV release time (8:19pm KST). This is also hinted at in the end of the MV when the word 'home' drops from 'come back home' to end with 'come back.' So excited!!!😍😍

0

mooqueen10 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

Kings 😍

