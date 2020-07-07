MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa, WINNER's Song Min Ho, Jessi, Kim Jae Hwan & more to guest on 'Telegna'

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa, WINNER's Song Min Ho, Jessi, Kim Jae Hwan, and more are featuring as guests on 'Telegna'.



SBS' 'Telegna' first aired a pilot in April of this year, and it's now returning as a regular series this summer. The show centers around product placements, and all profits and product placement items are donated in the end. This summer, they're teaming up with Small & Medium Business Distribution Center for the product placement, and Yoo Se Yoon, Yang Se Hyung, Jang Do Yeon, and Kim Dong Hyun are featuring as the hosts for the show.



'Telegna' has now revealed the first guests for the show, including Kim Soo Mi, Kim Soo Ro, Jessi, Baek Ji Young, Crush, and Kim Jae Hwan, and the second set of guests include Song Ga In, WINNER's Song Min Ho, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa, and Hong Jin Young.



It's premiering on July 27 at 10PM KST.