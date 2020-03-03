AOMG responds 'nothing is confirmed' to reports of Lee Hi signing on with the label

On March 3, various media reports stated that solo artist Lee Hi was currently in talks to sign on as an artist under Jay Park's hip-hop label, AOMG.

However, regarding the above reports, AOMG's representatives simply responded, "It's true that there was discussion, but nothing is confirmed."

Previously, it was reported that Lee Hi had discussed the possibility of an exclusive contract with MAKEUS Entertainment, home to artists like Sunmi and Urban Zakapa. Now, it seems that the solo singer is still searching for various possibilities before coming to a decision.

Meanwhile, Lee Hi's exclusive contract with her debut label YG Entertainment came to an end back on December 31, 2019.

