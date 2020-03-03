8

2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

AOMG responds 'nothing is confirmed' to reports of Lee Hi signing on with the label

On March 3, various media reports stated that solo artist Lee Hi was currently in talks to sign on as an artist under Jay Park's hip-hop label, AOMG

However, regarding the above reports, AOMG's representatives simply responded, "It's true that there was discussion, but nothing is confirmed." 

Previously, it was reported that Lee Hi had discussed the possibility of an exclusive contract with MAKEUS Entertainment, home to artists like Sunmi and Urban Zakapa. Now, it seems that the solo singer is still searching for various possibilities before coming to a decision.

Meanwhile, Lee Hi's exclusive contract with her debut label YG Entertainment came to an end back on December 31, 2019. 

thealigirl83,378 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

please. this would be the coolest

bigmacky3562555 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She is doing to the right thing. Go to different labels and see what they can offer you and if what they offer you aligns with what you want and make a conscious decision on it. There is no need to rush, we along with many others are patiently waiting for her. : )

