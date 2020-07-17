Lee Hi looks stunning in her new black and white 'D-5' teaser photo

Singer Lee Hi has released another teaser image for "HOLO" on her Instagram with the caption 'D-5'.



There are only five more days until the release of her comeback as fans anticipate for Lee Hi's "HOLO". Lee Hi had also released a black and white photo previously just before this one. However, the vibe in the photo differs vastly from this one. In this teaser photo, she looks directly into the camera as if she has a message to deliver.



Lee Hi has been consistently posting these teaser images with the captions of counting down to her comeback date.

Her comeback is scheduled for July 23rd. Stayed tuned for more updates.