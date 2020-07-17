9

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Hyoyeon releases unique Polaroid teaser photos for her new single "Dessert"

Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation is releasing her 4th single "Dessert" feat. Loopy and Soyeon of (G)I-DLE.

She has already released a series of teaser photos throughout the week before the release of her new single. This time, she released a unique teaser photo. The teaser photo is a collage of polaroid photos of Hyoyeon on top of the photos of the Hummer she was seen posing on in her previous teaser photos. The polaroid photos give off a retro vibe while the black and white photos of the Hummer contrasts giving off a modern vibe.

Hyoyeon's fourth single "Dessert" will be released on July 22nd, 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers.

