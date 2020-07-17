Hyoyeon releases unique Polaroid teaser photos for her new single "Dessert"

Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation is releasing her 4th single "Dessert" feat. Loopy and Soyeon of (G)I-DLE.

She has already released a series of teaser photos throughout the week before the release of her new single. This time, she released a unique teaser photo. The teaser photo is a collage of polaroid photos of Hyoyeon on top of the photos of the Hummer she was seen posing on in her previous teaser photos. The polaroid photos give off a retro vibe while the black and white photos of the Hummer contrasts giving off a modern vibe.

Hyoyeon's fourth single "Dessert" will be released on July 22nd, 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers.