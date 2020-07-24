Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation releases K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for July

Which K-Pop idol groups came out at the top of consumer brand value rankings for July?

From June 24 through July 24, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 K-Pop idol groups in areas including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.





According to the Institute, the #1 K-Pop idol group in terms of brand value for this month was again, BTS. The boy group earned a total of 10,973,562 points, approximately 13.00% less than last month's figures.

Once again, in 2nd place came BLACKPINK with a total of 10,083,574, approximately 29.46% higher than last month's analysis. 3rd and 4th place went to Red Velvet and TWICE respectively, earning 3,938,857 points and 3,663,161 points each.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: IZ*ONE, GFriend, Seventeen, EXO, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE. Here are the full results of the Institute's July analysis, below.