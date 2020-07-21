K-Pop Songs Inspired By Swan Lake

When Kpop groups release songs with strong, clear concepts, they’re bound to be successful. Here are some Kpop Songs inspired by Swan Lake!

1. IZ*ONE: Secret Story of the Swan





IZ*ONE is a twelve member Korean-Japanese hybrid girl group formed through the MNET reality show, Produce 48 in 2018. Secret Story of the Swan is the title track for their third mini album, Oneiric Diary. IZ*ONE has shown their strong suits with the fantasy concept as fairies in Violeta and mermaids in Fiesta. Secret Story of the Swan lyrics have been interpreted to be about the hidden stories of hard work the members have gone through to transform into elegant swans on stage.





2. BTS: Black Swan





BTS is a seven member boy band that debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2010 and took the world by storm after performing at the American Music Awards in 2017. Black Swan is from BTS’s fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, and the song was written primarily by member, RM. Black Swan’s first performance was on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January of 2020. Its intricate interpretive choreography featuring modern dance showed BTS members transforming into majestic black swans, and received positive reviews.

3. VIXX: Fantasy





VIXX is a six member boy band that was formed through the 2012 reality show, MyDOL under Jellyfish Entertainment. In 2016, VIXX released Fantasy, the title track for their sixth single album, Hades. The Fantasy music spoiler featured Leo playing Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata on the piano, adding to the video’s “Phantom of the Opera” theme. Hades was very well received for its Greek Mythology concept, charting number one on the Gaon album chart, while Fantasy charted at number 22 on the Gaon Digital Chart and number 5 on the Billboard World Digital Chart.

Check out Fantasy here:



4. SHINHWA: T.O.P.





SHINHWA is a six member boy group that debuted under SM Entertainment in 1998. Although their debut was initially met with controversy for lacking originality compared to their label-mates, H.O.T, the group finally received success and positive reviews with the release of T.O.P in 1999. T.O.P, which stands for Twinkling of Paradise, sampled from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake music. The music video showcased the six members dressed in all white suits and and a dreamy backdrop, contributing to the entire fantasy-like concept.