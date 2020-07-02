JYPE announce legal action on behalf of GOT7 and ITZY

JYP Entertainment released official statements on legal action on behalf of GOT7 and ITZY.



Last December, JYPE announced legal action to protect GOT7's privacy, and the label has now released updates on the lawsuit along with details on legal action on behalf of ITZY.



On GOT7, the label stated, "For a portion of the cases regarding defamation and contempt, we've completed submitting statements through our lawyers, and we clearly expressed once more we will not be showing leniency through settlements in any case. For the cases still under investigation, we continue to work with our legal team to improve our cases through more evidence submissions, and we'll pursue all civil and criminal legal action. We also wish to notify you that we've filed additional legal complaints for other cases since our previous ones."



As for ITZY, JYPE announced, "We're currently in the process of taking legal action with no leniency against slander, malicious rumors, and sexual harassment directed at our artists that lead to defamation and damage to our label artists' character."



Stay tuned for updates.

