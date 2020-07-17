Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon gives a spoiler of 'Dessert' feat. Loopy and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon has revealed a preview of "Dessert" featuring Loopy and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon.



In the teaser clip below, Hyoyeon, Loopy, and Soyeon are on the set of the photo shoot for the Girls' Generation member's upcoming fourth single, which drops on July 22 KST. The spoiler clip also reveals a short audio teaser of "Dessert".



Take a look at the spoiler clip for Hyoyeon's "Dessert" below!